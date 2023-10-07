Insider Spends US$498k Buying More Shares In Overstock.com

Investors who take an interest in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Marcus Lemonis, recently paid US$15.67 per share to buy US$498k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 96%.

Overstock.com Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Marcus Lemonis was the biggest purchase of Overstock.com shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$17.46), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.4m for 80.85k shares. But insiders sold 4.50k shares worth US$125k. Overall, Overstock.com insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Overstock.com Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 1.3% of Overstock.com shares, worth about US$11m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Overstock.com Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Overstock.com we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Overstock.com that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

