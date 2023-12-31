Insider Spends US$502k Buying More Shares In Nickel Industries

Potential Nickel Industries Limited (ASX:NIC) shareholders may wish to note that the MD & Director, Justin Werner, recently bought AU$502k worth of stock, paying AU$0.67 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 2.3%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Nickel Industries Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Mark Lochtenberg made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$2.0m worth of shares at a price of AU$1.02 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.69 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Nickel Industries insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about AU$0.91. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

ASX:NIC Insider Trading Volume December 31st 2023

Insider Ownership Of Nickel Industries

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Nickel Industries insiders own about AU$159m worth of shares (which is 5.3% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Nickel Industries Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Nickel Industries insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Nickel Industries.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

