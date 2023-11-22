Insider Spends US$59k Buying More Shares In Crown Crafts

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Independent Director, Donald Ratajczak, recently bought US$59k worth of stock, for US$4.70 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 6.4%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

Crown Crafts Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chairman & Lead Independent Director Zenon Nie made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$198k worth of shares at a price of US$4.94 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$4.81. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Crown Crafts insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that Crown Crafts insiders own about US$3.6m worth of shares (which is 7.5% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Crown Crafts Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Crown Crafts stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Crown Crafts you should know about.

