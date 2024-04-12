Insider Spends US$610k Buying More Shares In Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Chief Revenue Officer, Yahav Yulzari, recently bought a whopping US$610k worth of stock, at a price of US$10.17. Not only is that a big swing, but it increased their holding size by 25%, which is definitely great to see.

Pagaya Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Yahav Yulzari is the biggest insider purchase of Pagaya Technologies shares that we've seen in the last year. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$11.46. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Pagaya Technologies insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Pagaya Technologies

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Pagaya Technologies insiders own 20% of the company, currently worth about US$153m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Pagaya Technologies Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Pagaya Technologies. Looks promising! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Pagaya Technologies. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Pagaya Technologies.

