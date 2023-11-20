Insider Spends US$91k Buying More Shares In First Bank

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Patrick Ryan, the President of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) recently shelled out US$91k to buy stock, at US$6.07 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 5.5%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

First Bank Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Patrick Ryan was the biggest purchase of First Bank shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$12.45. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While First Bank insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about US$8.45 on average. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. First Bank insiders own about US$28m worth of shares. That equates to 9.1% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The First Bank Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of First Bank we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of First Bank.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

