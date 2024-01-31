Srinivas Tallapragada, Pres/Chief Engineering Officer of Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM), has sold 10,000 shares of the company on January 29, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Salesforce Inc is a global leader in customer relationship management (NYSE:CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together. It is the leading provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions, with a focus on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 377,678 shares of Salesforce Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Salesforce Inc shows a pattern of sales by insiders, with 0 insider buys and 327 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Salesforce Inc were trading at $283.12, giving the company a market cap of $278.52 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 109.40, which is above the industry median of 26.895 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.17, with a current trading price of $283.12 and a GuruFocus Value of $242.65, indicating that Salesforce Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Insider Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 10,000 Shares of Salesforce Inc (CRM)

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity of insiders at Salesforce Inc, which may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's valuation, comparing the current price to the estimated intrinsic value calculated by GuruFocus.

