Insider Stock Buyers At BMG Resources Recouped Some Losses This Week

Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased AU$108.4k worth of BMG Resources Limited (ASX:BMG) shares over the past year were recovered after the stock increased by 10.0% over the past week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling AU$17k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At BMG Resources

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Director John Dawson for AU$102k worth of shares, at about AU$0.013 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.011. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While BMG Resources insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 37% of BMG Resources shares, worth about AU$2.6m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About BMG Resources Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in BMG Resources and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing BMG Resources. To assist with this, we've discovered 6 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of BMG Resources.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

