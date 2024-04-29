Insider Stock Buyers At Constellation Technologies Recouped Some Losses This Week

Insiders who bought AU$246.7k worth of Constellation Technologies Limited (ASX:CT1) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as the stock rose by 100% last week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling AU$87k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Constellation Technologies

The insider Amarandhar Kotha made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$247k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.0031 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.002. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Amarandhar Kotha was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Constellation Technologies

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 32% of Constellation Technologies shares, worth about AU$936k. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Constellation Technologies Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Constellation Technologies insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Constellation Technologies and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Constellation Technologies you should be aware of.

