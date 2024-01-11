Insider Stock Buyers At EDM Resources Recouped Some Losses This Week

Insiders who purchased CA$314.8k worth of EDM Resources Inc. (CVE:EDM) shares over the past year recouped some of their losses after price gained 12% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be an expensive wager as insiders are yet to get ahead of their losses which currently stand at CA$180k since the time of purchase.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

EDM Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Eric Salsberg for CA$94k worth of shares, at about CA$0.34 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$0.14 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While EDM Resources insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

TSXV:EDM Insider Trading Volume January 11th 2024

Does EDM Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 26% of EDM Resources shares, worth about CA$914k. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At EDM Resources Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in EDM Resources and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, EDM Resources has 4 warning signs (and 3 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

