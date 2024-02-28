Insider Stock Buying Of Equinox Resources Delivers Return On AU$1.07m Investment

Insiders who bought Equinox Resources Limited (ASX:EQN) in the last 12 months may probably not pay attention to the stock's recent 11% drop. Even after accounting for the recent loss, the AU$1.07m worth of stock purchased by them is now worth AU$1.30m or in other words, their investment continues to give good returns.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Equinox Resources

The insider Bilal Ahmad made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$1.0m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.21 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.25. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Equinox Resources insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Equinox Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Equinox Resources insiders own 19% of the company, worth about AU$4.8m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Equinox Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Equinox Resources insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Equinox Resources and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Equinox Resources is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

