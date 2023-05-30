Insider Stock Buying Reaches S$1.7m On Acesian Partners \

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Acesian Partners Limited (Catalist:5FW). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Check out our latest analysis for Acesian Partners

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Acesian Partners

The insider Tiow Guan Goh made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for S$1.3m worth of shares at a price of S$0.025 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of S$0.054. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 58.17m shares for S$1.7m. But insiders sold 53.64m shares worth S$1.5m. Overall, Acesian Partners insiders were net buyers during the last year. Their average price was about S$0.029. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Acesian Partners is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Acesian Partners Insiders Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Acesian Partners insider buying shares in the last three months. insider Ying-Choy Kwok bought S$234k worth in that time. But Group Chief Operating Officer Kok Chye Wong sold S$198k worth. It is good to see that insiders have been buying, but they did not buy very many shares, in the scheme of things.

Does Acesian Partners Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Acesian Partners insiders own 63% of the company, worth about S$16m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Acesian Partners Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). That said, the purchases were not large. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Acesian Partners insiders think the business has merit. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Acesian Partners and we suggest you have a look.

Of course Acesian Partners may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here