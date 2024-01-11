Insider Stock Buying Reaches S$1.24m On Federal International (2000)

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Federal International (2000) Ltd (SGX:BDU). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Federal International (2000) Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Yafin Tan for S$1.2m worth of shares, at about S$0.12 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being S$0.12). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid S$1.2m for 9.89m shares. On the other hand they divested 9.74m shares, for S$1.2m. In total, Federal International (2000) insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

SGX:BDU Insider Trading Volume January 11th 2024

Federal International (2000) Insiders Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Federal International (2000) insider buying shares in the last three months. Executive Chairman & CEO Kian Kiong Koh bought S$18k worth of shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Federal International (2000) insiders own about S$9.1m worth of shares (which is 53% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Federal International (2000) Tell Us?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Federal International (2000) insiders feel good about the company's future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Federal International (2000) that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

