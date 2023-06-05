Insider Stock Buying Reaches S$10m On Pavillon Holdings \

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Pavillon Holdings Ltd. (SGX:596) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Pavillon Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Shang Ran Yang bought S$10.0m worth of shares at a price of S$0.10 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than S$0.017 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Pavillon Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Pavillon Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Pavillon Holdings insiders own 89% of the company, currently worth about S$22m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Pavillon Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Pavillon Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Pavillon Holdings insiders feel good about the company's future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Pavillon Holdings (including 3 which are significant).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

