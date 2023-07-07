Insider Stock Buying Reaches S$2.1m On Forise International

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Forise International Limited (SGX:8A1) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Forise International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Kui Lian Goh made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for S$1.2m worth of shares at a price of S$0.17 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of S$0.067. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid S$2.1m for 12.14m shares. But insiders sold 11.59m shares worth S$1.8m. Overall, Forise International insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Forise International

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Forise International insiders own 44% of the company, currently worth about S$1.3m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Forise International Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Forise International shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Forise International insiders feel good about the company's future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Forise International. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with Forise International and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

