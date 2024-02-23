Insider Stock Buying Reaches AU$2.17m On Ora Gold

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Ora Gold Limited (ASX:OAU). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ora Gold

The insider Philip Crabb made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$1.8m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.003 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.0055. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While Ora Gold insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Ora Gold

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Ora Gold insiders own about AU$8.9m worth of shares. That equates to 28% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Ora Gold Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Ora Gold shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Ora Gold insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Ora Gold has 4 warning signs (3 are a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

