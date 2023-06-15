Insider Stock Buying Reaches AU$9.4m On New Hope \

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in New Hope Corporation Limited (ASX:NHC). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At New Hope

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Chairman Robert Millner for AU$1.9m worth of shares, at about AU$6.32 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$5.54). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months New Hope insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

New Hope Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, New Hope insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. In total, insiders bought AU$5.7m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.7% of New Hope shares, worth about AU$82m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The New Hope Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest New Hope insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing New Hope. Be aware that New Hope is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

