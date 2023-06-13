Insider Stock Buying Reaches AU$2.6m On Quantum Graphite \

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Quantum Graphite Limited (ASX:QGL) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Quantum Graphite

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Ian Roch Pattison for AU$2.2m worth of shares, at about AU$0.60 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.54 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 4.81m shares worth AU$2.6m. But they sold 1.20m shares for AU$630k. Overall, Quantum Graphite insiders were net buyers during the last year. Their average price was about AU$0.54. It's great to see insiders putting their own cash into the company's stock, albeit at below the recent share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Quantum Graphite Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw some Quantum Graphite insider selling. AU$153k worth of shares were sold by Independent Non-Executive Director David Trimboli. But at least we saw AU$100k worth of buying. While it's not great to see insider selling, the net amount sold isn't enough for us to want to read anything into it.

Does Quantum Graphite Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Quantum Graphite insiders own 30% of the company, worth about AU$54m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Quantum Graphite Insiders?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Quantum Graphite, in the last three months. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. It's good to see insiders are shareholders. So we're happy enough to look past some selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Quantum Graphite. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (2 are significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Quantum Graphite.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

