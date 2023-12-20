Insider Stock Buying Reaches AU$3.88m On Develop Global

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Develop Global Limited (ASX:DVP) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Develop Global Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when MD & Director William Beament bought AU$3.9m worth of shares at a price of AU$3.20 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$2.90). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Develop Global insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

ASX:DVP Insider Trading Volume December 20th 2023

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Develop Global insiders own 18% of the company, worth about AU$125m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Develop Global Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Develop Global insiders think the business has merit. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Develop Global and we suggest you have a look.

