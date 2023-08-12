Insider Stock Buying Reaches AU$1.1m On Odyssey Gold

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Odyssey Gold Limited's (ASX:ODY) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Check out our latest analysis for Odyssey Gold

Odyssey Gold Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Gregory Howe for AU$264k worth of shares, at about AU$0.049 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.027 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Odyssey Gold insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about AU$0.033. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Odyssey Gold is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does Odyssey Gold Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 20% of Odyssey Gold shares, worth about AU$4.2m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At Odyssey Gold Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Odyssey Gold shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Odyssey Gold and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 6 warning signs we've spotted with Odyssey Gold (including 3 which are potentially serious).

But note: Odyssey Gold may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.