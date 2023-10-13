Insider Stock Buying Reaches AU$3.11m On Imdex

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Imdex Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Executive Chairman Anthony Wooles bought AU$3.0m worth of shares at a price of AU$2.20 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$1.46). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. We note that Anthony Wooles was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 1.41m shares worth AU$3.1m. But they sold 63.64k shares for AU$106k. In total, Imdex insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Imdex Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Imdex. Specifically, Non-Executive Chairman Anthony Wooles ditched AU$106k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Imdex Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 1.6% of Imdex shares, worth about AU$12m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Imdex Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. We like that insiders own a fair amount of the company. So we're not overly bothered by recent selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Imdex and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

