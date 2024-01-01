Insider Stock Buying Reaches AU$11.5m On Kelsian Group

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Kelsian Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Non-Executive Director, Neil Smith, sold AU$5.0m worth of shares at a price of AU$6.43 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of AU$7.00, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 2.9% of Neil Smith's holding. Neil Smith was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months. Notably Neil Smith was also the biggest buyer, having purchased AU$11m worth of shares.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 2.06m shares for AU$11m. On the other hand they divested 984.85k shares, for AU$6.3m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Kelsian Group insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

ASX:KLS Insider Trading Volume January 1st 2024

Kelsian Group Insiders Are Selling The Stock

There was substantially more insider selling, than buying, of Kelsian Group shares over the last three months. In that time, Non-Executive Director Neil Smith dumped AU$1.2m worth of shares. On the flip side, Independent Non-Executive Director Diane Grady spent AU$50k on purchasing shares. Since the selling really does outweigh the buying, we'd say that these transactions may suggest that some insiders feel the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Kelsian Group insiders own 21% of the company, worth about AU$402m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Kelsian Group Insiders?

The stark truth for Kelsian Group is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. On top of that, insiders own a significant portion of the company. So we're not too bothered by recent selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Kelsian Group (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

