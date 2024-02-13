Insider Stock Buying Reaches AU$906.4k On Investor Centre

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Investor Centre Limited (ASX:ICU), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Investor Centre

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Phacharanad Monthanyanan for AU$620k worth of shares, at about AU$0.026 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.031. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 30.29m shares worth AU$906k. On the other hand they divested 165.50k shares, for AU$11k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Investor Centre insiders. They paid about AU$0.03 on average. Although they bought at below the recent share price, it is good to see that insiders are willing to invest in the company. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Investor Centre

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Investor Centre insiders own 51% of the company, worth about AU$4.8m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Investor Centre Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Investor Centre shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Investor Centre insiders think the business has merit. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 5 warning signs for Investor Centre (4 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

