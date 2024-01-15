Insider Stock Buying Reaches CA$1.95m On Gamelancer Media

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Gamelancer Media Corp. (TSE:VRTS) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Gamelancer Media

The President Max Desmarais made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$1m worth of shares at a price of CA$0.10 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$0.03. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Gamelancer Media insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

TSX:VRTS Insider Trading Volume January 15th 2024

Insider Ownership Of Gamelancer Media

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Gamelancer Media insiders own about CA$6.9m worth of shares. That equates to 36% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Gamelancer Media Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Gamelancer Media insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Gamelancer Media insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 5 warning signs for Gamelancer Media (2 are significant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

