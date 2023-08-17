Insider Stock Buying Reaches CA$13m On Filo

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Filo Corp. (TSE:FIL) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Filo Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chairman of the Board Adam Lundin made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$13m worth of shares at a price of CA$21.38 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of CA$21.47. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Filo insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 601.80k shares worth CA$13m. But they sold 251.30k shares for CA$5.4m. In total, Filo insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Filo Insiders Are Selling The Stock

There was substantially more insider selling, than buying, of Filo shares over the last three months. In total, insiders sold CA$1.8m worth of shares in that time. On the flip side, insiders spent CA$103k on purchasing shares. Generally this level of net selling might be considered a bit bearish.

Does Filo Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 2.8% of Filo shares, worth about CA$78m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Filo Insider Transactions Indicate?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Filo, in the last three months. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. We like that insiders own a fair amount of the company. So we're not overly bothered by recent selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Filo. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Filo you should be aware of, and 1 of these is a bit concerning.

