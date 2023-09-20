Insider Stock Buying Reaches CA$2.4m On Petrus Resources

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Petrus Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman of the Board Donald Gray bought CA$1.1m worth of shares at a price of CA$2.75 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$1.43). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 1.10m shares for CA$2.4m. But insiders sold 520.50k shares worth CA$1.2m. In total, Petrus Resources insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. They paid about CA$2.20 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Are Petrus Resources Insiders Buying Or Selling?

We have seen a bit of insider selling at Petrus Resources, over the last three months. In total, insiders sold CA$61k worth of shares in that time. But President Ken Gray spent CA$49k on buying, too. While it's not great to see insider selling, the net amount sold isn't enough for us to want to read anything into it.

Does Petrus Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Petrus Resources insiders own 75% of the company, worth about CA$132m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Petrus Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note that there's been a little more insider selling than buying, recently. But the difference isn't enough to have us worried. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Petrus Resources insiders think the business has merit. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Petrus Resources has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

