Insider Stock Buying Reaches CA$1.7m On Total Energy Services \

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Total Energy Services Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the VP of Finance & CFO, Yuliya Gorbach, sold CA$224k worth of shares at a price of CA$8.97 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of CA$8.48. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 219.86k shares worth CA$1.7m. But they sold 58.41k shares for CA$520k. In total, Total Energy Services insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Total Energy Services Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significantly more insider buying, than insider selling, at Total Energy Services. In total, four insiders bought CA$219k worth of shares in that time. But Corporate Controller Ashley Ting sold shares worth CA$43k. Insiders have spent more buying shares than they have selling, so on balance we think they are are probably optimistic.

Does Total Energy Services Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 7.6% of Total Energy Services shares, worth about CA$26m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Total Energy Services Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Total Energy Services insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Total Energy Services and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

