Insider Stock Buying Reaches CA$506k On Hammerhead Energy

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Hammerhead Energy Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HHRS) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Hammerhead Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Vice President of Capital Markets & Corporate Planning Kurt Molnar bought US$353k worth of shares at a price of US$7.05 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$12.33. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While Hammerhead Energy insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Hammerhead Energy

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 5.5% of Hammerhead Energy shares, worth about US$62m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Hammerhead Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Hammerhead Energy shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Hammerhead Energy insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Hammerhead Energy you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

