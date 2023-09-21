Insider Stock Buying Reaches CA$1.3m On Copper Fox Metals

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Copper Fox Metals

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Ernesto Echavarria for CA$1.2m worth of shares, at about CA$0.20 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$0.20). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CA$1.3m for 6.37m shares. On the other hand they divested 77.30k shares, for CA$15k. Overall, Copper Fox Metals insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Copper Fox Metals Have Bought Stock Recently

At Copper Fox Metals,over the last quarter, we have observed quite a lot more insider buying than insider selling. Insiders spent CA$1.3m on shares. But we did see Independent Director R. Mackay-Dunn sell shares worth CA$15k. Insiders have spent more buying shares than they have selling, so on balance we think they are are probably optimistic.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Copper Fox Metals insiders own 60% of the company, currently worth about CA$65m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Copper Fox Metals Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Copper Fox Metals insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Copper Fox Metals (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

