Insider Stock Buying Reaches NZ$2.7m On Ryman Healthcare

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Ryman Healthcare Limited (NZSE:RYM) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Ryman Healthcare Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Kevin Hickman for NZ$2.0m worth of shares, at about NZ$5.00 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of NZ$6.59. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 523.39k shares for NZ$2.7m. But they sold 20.27k shares for NZ$135k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Ryman Healthcare insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Ryman Healthcare Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Ryman Healthcare. In total, insiders dumped NZ$135k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does Ryman Healthcare Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Ryman Healthcare insiders own 4.9% of the company, currently worth about NZ$224m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Ryman Healthcare Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. But we take heart from prior transactions. On top of that, insiders own a significant portion of the company. So we're happy to look past recent trading. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Ryman Healthcare. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Ryman Healthcare you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

