Insider Stock Buying Reaches NZ$843.9k On Straker

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Straker Limited's (ASX:STG) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Straker Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Scobie Dickinson Ward bought AU$764k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.76 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.48 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Straker insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Straker Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Straker insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Specifically, insider Scobie Dickinson Ward bought AU$764k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does Straker Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Straker insiders own about AU$13m worth of shares (which is 40% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Straker Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Straker insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Looks promising! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Straker that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

