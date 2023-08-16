Insider Stock Buying Reaches R11m On Collins Property Group

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Collins Property Group Limited (JSE:CPP) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Collins Property Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman Christoffel F. Wiese for R9.8m worth of shares, at about R18.45 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of R6.60. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 632.74k shares worth R11m. On the other hand they divested 532.46k shares, for R9.8m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Collins Property Group insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Collins Property Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Collins Property Group insider buying shares in the last three months. Chairman Christoffel F. Wiese shelled out R785k for shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Does Collins Property Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data suggests Collins Property Group insiders own 3.1% of the company, worth about R53m. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Collins Property Group Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Collins Property Group insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 6 warning signs for Collins Property Group you should be aware of, and 3 of these shouldn't be ignored.

