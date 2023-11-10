Insider Stock Buying Reaches UK£503.4k On RIT Capital Partners

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of RIT Capital Partners Plc (LON:RCP) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

RIT Capital Partners Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Senior Independent Director Philippe Kosteletos for UK£418k worth of shares, at about UK£20.05 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£17.86). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months RIT Capital Partners insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does RIT Capital Partners Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that RIT Capital Partners insiders own 5.3% of the company, worth about UK£139m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The RIT Capital Partners Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no RIT Capital Partners insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like RIT Capital Partners insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of RIT Capital Partners.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

