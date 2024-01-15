Insider Stock Buying Reaches UK£810.8k On Phoenix Group Holdings

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Phoenix Group Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Non-Executive Director Nicholas Shott made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£647k worth of shares at a price of UK£6.02 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£5.11 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 141.89k shares for UK£811k. But they sold 17.71k shares for UK£102k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Phoenix Group Holdings insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

LSE:PHNX Insider Trading Volume January 15th 2024

Insider Ownership Of Phoenix Group Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.08% of Phoenix Group Holdings shares, worth about UK£4.3m, according to our data. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Phoenix Group Holdings Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Phoenix Group Holdings shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Phoenix Group Holdings insiders bought more shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Phoenix Group Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

