Insider Stock Buying Reaches UK£471k On Jupiter Fund Management

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

See our latest analysis for Jupiter Fund Management

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Jupiter Fund Management

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Andrew Formica for UK£469k worth of shares, at about UK£0.93 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of UK£0.94 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices. We note that Andrew Formica was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 507.84k shares worth UK£471k. But insiders sold 506.17k shares worth UK£468k. In total, Jupiter Fund Management insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Jupiter Fund Management is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our information indicates that Jupiter Fund Management insiders own about UK£643k worth of shares. This level of insider ownership is notably low, and not very encouraging.

Story continues

So What Do The Jupiter Fund Management Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Jupiter Fund Management shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Jupiter Fund Management insiders are doubting the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Jupiter Fund Management has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.