Insider Stock Buying Reaches US$4.33m On Alphawave IP Group

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Alphawave IP Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Director Sehat Sutardja for UK£1.4m worth of shares, at about UK£0.91 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of UK£1.15. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 4.67m shares worth UK£4.3m. But insiders sold 48.78k shares worth UK£57k. Overall, Alphawave IP Group insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

LSE:AWE Insider Trading Volume January 11th 2024

Insiders At Alphawave IP Group Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Alphawave IP Group shares. Specifically, Independent Non-Executive Director Michelle Senecal Fonseca ditched UK£57k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Alphawave IP Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Alphawave IP Group insiders own about UK£472m worth of shares (which is 57% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Alphawave IP Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. We are also comforted by the high levels of insider ownership. So we're happy to look past recent trading. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Alphawave IP Group. While conducting our analysis, we found that Alphawave IP Group has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

