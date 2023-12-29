Insider Stock Buying Reaches US$1.36m On GoviEx Uranium

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Check out our latest analysis for GoviEx Uranium

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At GoviEx Uranium

In fact, the recent purchase by Eric Krafft was the biggest purchase of GoviEx Uranium shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$0.14 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months GoviEx Uranium insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

TSXV:GXU Insider Trading Volume December 29th 2023

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

GoviEx Uranium Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, GoviEx Uranium insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Independent Director Eric Krafft spent CA$1.4m on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that GoviEx Uranium insiders own about CA$12m worth of shares (which is 9.4% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

Story continues

So What Does This Data Suggest About GoviEx Uranium Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of GoviEx Uranium we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 5 warning signs for GoviEx Uranium (3 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

But note: GoviEx Uranium may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.