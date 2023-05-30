Insider Stock Buying Reaches US$810k On VerticalScope Holdings \

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in VerticalScope Holdings Inc.'s (TSE:FORA) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

VerticalScope Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Founder Robert Laidlaw for CA$512k worth of shares, at about CA$5.25 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$3.96 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. We note that Robert Laidlaw was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 130.84k shares worth CA$810k. On the other hand they divested 51.00k shares, for CA$305k. Overall, VerticalScope Holdings insiders were net buyers during the last year. The average buy price was around CA$6.19. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

VerticalScope Holdings Insiders Are Selling The Stock

There was substantially more insider selling, than buying, of VerticalScope Holdings shares over the last three months. In that time, Founder Robert Laidlaw dumped CA$305k worth of shares. On the other hand we note insiders bought CA$18k worth of shares. We don't view these transactions as a positive sign.

Does VerticalScope Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From looking at our data, insiders own CA$899k worth of VerticalScope Holdings stock, about 1.1% of the company. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The VerticalScope Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The stark truth for VerticalScope Holdings is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. Still, insiders don't own a great deal of the stock. So overall it's hard to argue insiders are bullish. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for VerticalScope Holdings you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

