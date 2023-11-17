Insider Stock Buying Reaches US$8.35m On TXO Partners

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At TXO Partners

Notably, that recent purchase by Bob Simpson is the biggest insider purchase of TXO Partners shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$18.12. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

TXO Partners insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At TXO Partners Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that TXO Partners insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$8.3m worth of shares. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that TXO Partners insiders own 29% of the company, worth about US$159m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About TXO Partners Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about TXO Partners. One for the watchlist, at least! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with TXO Partners (including 1 which is a bit concerning).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

