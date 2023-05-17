Insider Stock Buying Reaches US$3.2m On Dave & Buster's Entertainment \

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Director Christopher Morris for US$1.0m worth of shares, at about US$30.54 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$33.76. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Dave & Buster's Entertainment share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Insiders Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Dave & Buster's Entertainment insider buying shares in the last three months. Senior VP & Chief International Development Officer Antonio Bautista bought US$17k worth of shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership Of Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Dave & Buster's Entertainment insiders own about US$47m worth of shares. That equates to 3.0% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Dave & Buster's Entertainment Insiders?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Dave & Buster's Entertainment and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Dave & Buster's Entertainment. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Dave & Buster's Entertainment you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

