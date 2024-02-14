Insider Stock Buying Reaches US$1.06m On Affinity Bancshares

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Affinity Bancshares Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Kenneth Lehman made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$597k worth of shares at a price of US$14.59 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$16.51), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While Affinity Bancshares insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Have Affinity Bancshares Insiders Traded Recently?

There was some insider buying at Affinity Bancshares over the last quarter. Independent Director Howard Roberts bought US$5.8k worth of shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 22% of Affinity Bancshares shares, worth about US$23m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Affinity Bancshares Insiders?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Affinity Bancshares and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if Affinity Bancshares is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

