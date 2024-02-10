Insider Stock Buying Reaches US$3.75m On Intel

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Intel

The Director Lip-Bu Tan made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.5m worth of shares at a price of US$37.92 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$43.31. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 103.58k shares worth US$3.7m. But insiders sold 696.00 shares worth US$18k. In total, Intel insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Intel Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Intel insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Specifically, CEO & Director Patrick Gelsinger bought US$250k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.05% of Intel shares, worth about US$88m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Intel Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Intel shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Intel and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

