Insider Stock Buying Reaches US$996.4k On Leidos Holdings

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Leidos Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Miriam John, for US$763k worth of shares, at about US$105 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$108, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 26% of Miriam John's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 12.63k shares for US$996k. On the other hand they divested 9.36k shares, for US$981k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Leidos Holdings insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Leidos Holdings Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Leidos Holdings. In total, insiders dumped US$981k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Leidos Holdings insiders own 0.7% of the company, currently worth about US$103m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Leidos Holdings Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Leidos Holdings stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. We are also comforted by the high levels of insider ownership. So we're happy to look past recent trading. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Leidos Holdings has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

