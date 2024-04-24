Insider Stock Buying Reaches US$1.20m On Custom Truck One Source

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Custom Truck One Source, Inc.'s (NYSE:CTOS) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Custom Truck One Source

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Mark Ein bought US$496k worth of shares at a price of US$4.96 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$5.37. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Custom Truck One Source share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

While Custom Truck One Source insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Custom Truck One Source Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 4.8% of Custom Truck One Source shares, worth about US$62m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Custom Truck One Source Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Custom Truck One Source insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Custom Truck One Source insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Custom Truck One Source has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

