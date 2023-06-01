Insider Stock Buying Reaches US$600k On Skillsoft \

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Skillsoft Corp.'s (NYSE:SKIL) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Skillsoft Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Director Jeffrey Tarr for US$133k worth of shares, at about US$4.44 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$1.55). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Skillsoft insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about US$1.54 on average. These transactions show that insiders have confidence to invest their own money in the stock, albeit at slightly below the recent price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Skillsoft Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Skillsoft insiders own 8.0% of the company, worth about US$20m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Skillsoft Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Skillsoft insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Skillsoft and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Skillsoft and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

