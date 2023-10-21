Insider Stock Buying Reaches US$749.4k On John Wiley & Sons

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

John Wiley & Sons Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Matthew Kissner is the biggest insider purchase of John Wiley & Sons shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$31.07. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the John Wiley & Sons insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 24.63k shares worth US$749k. But they sold 17.55k shares for US$734k. Overall, John Wiley & Sons insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

John Wiley & Sons Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that John Wiley & Sons insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, two insiders shelled out US$654k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does John Wiley & Sons Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. John Wiley & Sons insiders own 7.3% of the company, currently worth about US$125m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The John Wiley & Sons Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest John Wiley & Sons insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for John Wiley & Sons that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

