Insider Stock Buying Reaches US$2.7m On F&G Annuities & Life

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

F&G Annuities & Life Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President Christopher Blunt made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$600k worth of shares at a price of US$19.41 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$27.89. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months F&G Annuities & Life insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does F&G Annuities & Life Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 1.3% of F&G Annuities & Life shares, worth about US$47m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About F&G Annuities & Life Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in F&G Annuities & Life and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing F&G Annuities & Life. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for F&G Annuities & Life and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

