Insider Stock Buying Reaches US$1.72m On Precigen

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Precigen Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Fred Hassan for US$998k worth of shares, at about US$1.75 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$1.39 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.7m for 995.35k shares. But insiders sold 96.69k shares worth US$136k. Overall, Precigen insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Precigen Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Precigen shares. In total, Independent Director Jeffrey Kindler dumped US$136k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Precigen insiders own about US$11m worth of shares. That equates to 3.1% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Precigen Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Precigen stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. It's good to see insiders are shareholders. So the recent selling doesn't worry us too much. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Precigen you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

