Insider Stock Buying Reaches US$696.4k On Rio2

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Rio2 Limited's (CVE:RIO) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Rio2 Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Alexander Black is the biggest insider purchase of Rio2 shares that we've seen in the last year. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (CA$0.47), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Rio2 insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Rio2 Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Rio2 insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought CA$651k worth of shares. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Rio2 insiders own 18% of the company, worth about CA$27m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Rio2 Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Rio2 insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Rio2 you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

