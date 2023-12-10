Insider Stock Buying Reaches US$1.29m On Soho House & Co

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Check out our latest analysis for Soho House & Co

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Soho House & Co

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Richard Caring bought US$720k worth of shares at a price of US$3.60 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$6.33), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 335.49k shares for US$1.3m. But insiders sold 155.53k shares worth US$889k. Overall, Soho House & Co insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Soho House & Co is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Soho House & Co Insiders Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Soho House & Co insider buying shares in the last three months. Independent Director Yusef Jackson shelled out US$14k for shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership Of Soho House & Co

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Soho House & Co insiders own 34% of the company, worth about US$418m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At Soho House & Co Tell Us?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Soho House & Co insiders think the business has merit. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Soho House & Co. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Soho House & Co (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

Of course Soho House & Co may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.