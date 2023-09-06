Insider Stock Buying Reaches US$1.7m On Hillman Solutions

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hillman Solutions

The Chairman Douglas Cahill made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$994k worth of shares at a price of US$7.71 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$8.84. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months Hillman Solutions insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Hillman Solutions

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Hillman Solutions insiders own 0.7% of the company, worth about US$13m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Hillman Solutions Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Hillman Solutions shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Hillman Solutions insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Hillman Solutions.

